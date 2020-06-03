Protests have spread to Kern's outlying communities in recent days, with demonstrations cropping up in Tehachapi, Arvin, Taft, Delano and Ridgecrest.
In all cases, the events to decry racism and the death of Minnesota man George Floyd have been peaceful, according to police agencies and media reports.
"I was pleasantly surprised at how good they were," said Lt. Olan Armstrong of the Arvin Police Department regarding about 45 protesters that gathered in front of the police building Tuesday night and marched around the downtown area.
Armstrong said there were just a few officers standing watch, including some who engaged with protesters, and it ended about three hours later.
Taft is expected to have a protest Saturday, said Taft Police Sgt. Corey C. Beilby.
"We anticipate it’s going to be a peaceful protest, we will have increased law enforcement present just to keep everyone safe. Our hopes are for peaceful and open communication," Bailey said.
An announcement for the protest popped up on social media this week that said: "Peace. No Riots. Saturday June 6th 6:30 p.m."
"We will walk together to show Taft a peaceful protest and to stand up against police brutality and for our family of color," it said.
Wesley Morris, who identifies himself as a teacher at Taft High School, said on Facebook the protest was being organized by a local youth and not by an outside group, and that it was planned to be an event people could attend with their families.
"Internet rumor and speculation are running rampant, but we can all put a stop to that right now," he wrote. "There will not be any rioting or lawlessness in Taft. However, if we all work together there can be support and respect for everyone's rights."
Worry of outside groups was also circulating in Tehachapi, where the chief of police put out an announcement dispelling suggestions that police were requesting armed citizens to help manage a planned demonstration.
"The Tehachapi Police Department HAS NOT requested the assistance of armed citizens in response to these protests and would ask that private citizens refrain from engaging in “police activity” or from interfering with police efforts to monitor, manage, or disperse any type of protest activity," Chief Kent Kroeger wrote in an announcement posted on social media.
On Tuesday, several dozen demonstrators stood along Valley Boulevard chanting and displaying signs in support of the nationwide movement following the death of Floyd, which has elicited protests nationwide.
Tehachapi protests were peaceful. Many chanted “Black Lives Matter” and “no peace, no justice” as motorists in passing cars honked their horns.
In Delano, Police Chief Robert Navarez said a demonstration held there Sunday went so well he commended the organizers afterward.
"We didn't even have officers at the scene, we just kind of kept an eye on the it," Navarez said. "I reached out to them afterward and thanked them and complimented them."
Another demonstration is expected at noon Thursday but Navarez said the strong ties between police and the community give him nothing to worry over.
The Ridgecrest Daily Independent newspaper reported Tuesday protesters gathered on the corner of China Lake Boulevard and Ridgecrest Boulevard Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The largest gathering of about 65 people happened Tuesday night as demonstrators held signs and walked as reggae music and Michael Jackson songs were played, the paper reported.
