Protesters highlight leaky oil wells, reported inspection problems

Environmental justice advocates took to Stockdale Highway on Wednesday to protest California oil well inspection practices they say highlight the need for a statewide buffer zone separating new and existing wells from homes and other sensitive sites.
Eight representatives of at least two different activist organizations stood in the midday heat and held banners outside what turned out to have been the wrong location — former offices of state regulatory agency the California Geologic Energy Management Division, which has since moved its Bakersfield operations to River Run Boulevard.
Coinciding with similar messaging by other protesters Wednesday in Sacramento, the group called the attention of drivers-by to a recent news report that CalGEM inspectors are conducting well inspections remotely and, allegedly, imposing a quota system that effectively prioritizes oversight of wells in isolated parts of western Kern at the expense of installations closer to residential areas.
The story was first published late last month in the Desert Sun newspaper.
The demonstrators also focused on recent discoveries that more than 40 oil wells in the Bakersfield area have been found to be releasing high concentrations of methane, unchecked, for an indeterminate period. Many of the wells are located in or near residential areas.
Organizer Cesar Aguirre with the Central California Environmental Justice Network linked the leaky wells to CalGEM's pandemic-era policy of allowing remote witnessing of well tests. He said the situation reinforces the need for a standard buffer zone, or setback, proposed by the Newsom administration to measure 3,200 feet.
Staff attorney Daniel Ress with the Center on Race, Poverty & The Environment said the leaks show engineering controls on new drilling are insufficient.
"We need to not allow wells in neighborhoods if CalGEM is not able, or not inclined, to properly inspect them," he said.
The group did not realize CalGEM had relocated its offices to River Run Boulevard until after Wednesday's demonstration, at which point a group of four activists traveled to the new office. There the demonstrators were received by an office administrator who was unable to answer the group's questions but who politely agreed to take a list of informational requests.
CalGEM spokesman Jacob Roper later said by email the agency continues to work on the setback proposal. He declined to provide an estimate on when the next formal draft, already significantly behind schedule, is expected to be released publicly.
Roper acknowledged CalGEM allows remote inspections under certain conditions, using various measures such as live video feeds and real-time sensor readings. But with regard to the quota system described by the Sun's unnamed sources, he said the state needs to find out more about the alleged practice.
The agency was alarmed to learn of "practices inconsistent with CalGEM's mission in our Bakersfield office," he wrote, "and we will have a thorough review conducted in the coming months" that will prioritize inspections of wells near homes, schools and other environmentally sensitive sites.