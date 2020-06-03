A car struck a protester Wednesday night during demonstrations in downtown Bakersfield, according to police.
The protester suffered moderate to major injuries and was taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to Bakersfield Police Sgt. Nathan McCauley. The incident happened on eastbound California Avenue just west of Oak Street at about 10:30 p.m. The driver of a gray Acura TL was arrested, McCauley said, but no further information was available as of 11:15 p.m.
It was a night of contentious activity between protestors and drivers.
Earlier several pickup trucks confronted demonstrators.
During an incident on Truxtun Avenue, a man stepped out of his truck, argued with protesters and indicated he had a weapon.
In a separate incident on California Avenue, a truck accelerated quickly toward a group of protesters before slamming the brakes. Moments later, another truck confronted protesters in what appeared to be an act of intimidation and a demonstrator threw a water bottle at the truck, resulting in further confrontation.
McCauley said the department was aware of the encounters and had stopped different vehicles leaving the protest area.
