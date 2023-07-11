Officials and advocates elevated their debate over county parks on Tuesday with a tour of three parks in Kern County's 5th District.
This comes two weeks after dueling presentations by county staff and representatives from the Sierra Club's Kern-Kaweah Chapter offered differing perspectives on whether parks are funded equitably by their respective district.
Eddy Laine, a member of the Sierra Club’s local chapter, as well as Ucedrah Osby, the 5th District Parks and Recreation commissioner, led the tour that began with a discussion under a pavilion at Heritage Park, before full tours of Pioneer and Potomac parks.
“There are stark comparisons between what we deserve and what we actually have,” Osby said.
Across the tour, problems were visible at every park. Faucets ran dry. Some bathrooms were inoperable, or tagged in graffiti. Rusty playground sets sat atop peeling rubber. Osby said that despite the acreage of the parks, these spaces see a high volume of people and need funding that reflect their usage.
“And what we end up with are tables in disrepair,” Osby said, sending a once-bolted metal mesh table rocking with a nudge.
Laine believed the tour demonstrated favoritism through funding toward two districts in higher-income areas, while neglecting parks and their communities like the 5th District — which incorporates east Bakersfield and has among the county's highest percentage of people of color, as well as those who are poor and disadvantaged.
In response, Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop maintained his position from the June 27 meeting, explaining that the 2nd and 3rd districts have the vast majority of the county's park acreage, including revenue-generating recreation areas such as lakes, golf courses and venues.
“The most important point to make here is that District 5 received far more spending per park acre than all of the other districts, combined, even though District 5 accounts for just 2% of the county's total park acreage that we maintain,” Alsop wrote in an email Tuesday.
That said, with their budget approval last month, the county has more than $10 million planned for park renovations within the next 12 to 18 months. This includes the three parks toured Tuesday, such as Heritage Park, which will soon receive a $5 million overhaul.
“All of the designs we’ve done have been through engagement with the community,” said Carl Brewer, a senior manager with the County Administrative Office, adding that some present Tuesday also provided input at the community workshops. “By the end of this calendar year, you’re going to see a ton of work countywide.”
But there was little contest to the plans county staff laid out, aside from some who felt discussions during the tour Tuesday revolved too much around saving money, as if the community — and the people in it — was boiled down to a dollar value.
“(Residents) came across thinking, ‘it’s all about saving,’” 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez said of concerns. “And I know that’s not what’s being said, but that’s what’s being heard. That’s so critical to hone in on.”
The larger issue, instead, was the perceived lack of a plan for providing long-term maintenance and safety for county parks. Laine complained that the county’s Parks and Recreation master plan, circa 2010, is outdated. He also pointed to the city of Bakersfield, which approved in its 2023-24 budget $800,000 for park repairs, public safety enhancements — security cameras, gates — and other park amenities.
“They’re enormous plans. Who’s going to gripe about that?” Laine said. “But let's get the community engaged for a long-term plan for issues like bathrooms.”
Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, also in attendance, recommended that the city of Bakersfield annex the east Bakersfield community.
“In some of the neighborhoods where I grew up, half of the street is county and half the street is city,” Gonzales said. “It makes no sense and it’s not good for the community.”
Alsop and other county officials said their biggest concerns are to make parks safer while also minimizing the already swollen sum — 75% to 80% — of the county’s parks operating budget that goes toward repairs, specifically restrooms. Replacing stolen copper pipes in a restroom, for example, can range between $35,000 to $40,000.
“The restrooms in most of our parks, particularly in the 5th District, are really attractive to nuisances,” Alsop said. “It’s good to have restrooms in parks, but they’re a magnet for graffiti, drug abuse ... we’ve had people murdered in these restrooms ... and we spend a great deal of money going in and repairing them.”
While Laine and Alsop sparred over how to dispatch the county’s rangers across 40 parks and 8,000 square miles, Supervisor Perez offered a slightly different opinion.
“We don’t have enough resources to police these areas, and we never will,” Perez said. “No community has that. I’m sorry, it doesn’t exist.”
Perez’s conclusion, like that of so many others in attendance Tuesday, centered around core human values — identifying the intangible space between where a government ends and the community starts.
“I know the conditions — everybody knows the conditions of our spaces,” Brewer said. “Graffiti, as an example, is a problem and should be abated. But why is graffiti happening in the first place, right? That’s the root — how can we get kids to not vandalize this space.”
But at the end of the day, officials understand that they cannot force people to care about their community. No scale of investment can spur pride in one’s neighborhood.
Understanding what a particular park needs, at its root, is understanding the core values of the community around it, Perez said, and protecting the existing institutions — be it a Little League baseball team at Belle Terrace Park — that foster proper values and deter crime.
“I remember that league from 20 to 30 years ago,” Perez said. “That is an actual community that has with time and in its own way developed its own sense of itself. That’s magic ... almost impossible to create on your own. We have to protect that.”