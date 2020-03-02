The first time you attend a meeting of the Tehachapi Valley Prostate Cancer Information Group, you might wonder how many valued members these men have had to say goodbye to.
The number is certainly high. But so is the number of those who have been helped. Just ask Jake Harper, 76.
"This group has saved lives — mine for sure," he said Thursday.
The independent support group, which meets on the last Thursday of the month at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, marked its 20th year Thursday evening. They celebrated by doing what they always do: educating one another, supporting one another, and sharing their experiences, advice and knowledge.
"Over the past 20 years, we have helped more than 700 men become informed about prostate cancer and their options for surviving the disease," said the group's chairman, Jim McDaniel, 86, who was first diagnosed in 2004.
McDaniel said he was lucky. He had da Vinci Robotic Surgery, and the tumor never came back. Much later, he developed bladder cancer and beat that, too. Most recently, he was told he has stage IV lung cancer — and still, he's optimistic.
While it's sobering to realize this grassroots support group for men battling prostate cancer has outlasted many if not most of its members, it’s also inspiring that the group itself is still going strong 20 years after its founding, McDaniel said.
"It's too good to let it die," he said of the group.
On Thursday evening, as members, wives and a few guests filled the executive conference room at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, Jeff Lingerfelt, president of the hospital, congratulated members for completing 20 years of service to those battling prostate cancer in Tehachapi and surrounding communities.
"As I sit here and look out at this group, I think of hope," Lingerfelt said. "This isn't a group, it's a family."
Co-founder Rex Haggard, 69, was not yet 50 when he was diagnosed in 1999.
"I tried to find out about different kinds of help, what to do," he told the 30 or so attendees who filled the conference room.
"There was no one around to help me at all," Haggard said. "I thought, 'This shouldn't happen to anyone else ever again.'"
With help from longtime Tehachapi dentist Roger LeValley, the group started catching fire. The need was clearly there. So was the passion and drive to keep it alive. LeValley died in 2007, and yet the group, part of his legacy, survived.
One roadblock to longevity for support groups such as Tehachapi's is establishing an appropriate place to meet each month.
That's where Ann Hildebrand stepped up. The cancer registrar at the Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center, was able to nail down the meeting location for the group. Not only does it have a large conference table and chairs, it has a counter and sink for coffee and tea service, and a large projection screen for information sharing.
"Ann does something for our little group every day," McDaniel said.
We humans. We are born. We grow into adulthood. We live our lives. Sometimes on autopilot.
Then a symptom shows itself. A PSA test spikes. A biopsy is recommended.
"It's life-changing," said Leonard Zasoski.
The vice president of Colombo Construction Operations was only 49 when he started recognizing — even before doctors did — that something was growing inside him.
Even the first biopsy missed it.
"I told a friend, 'They just didn't find it.' I just had a feeling."
An American Cancer Society Hero of Hope speaker in 2015, and race director of Bakersfield ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer, a nonprofit advocacy organization that hosts an annual run/walk fundraiser, Zasoski was guest speaker at Thursday evening's meeting.
"Know your numbers," he advises. All men of a certain age should know their PSA numbers, the measurements from a prostate-specific antigen lab test.
No, it's not definitive. But it can be an indicator, a reason to look deeper.
"Do your research," he said, "so you don't go to Joe's Prostate Emporium."
And talk with your doctor. Really talk. Learn. Be an active patient, not a passive participant.
When Zasoski was told he would need surgery at age 50, he asked lots of questions.
"I had been in construction for 30 years," he told the group. "I know what it's like to go in and mess with 30-year-old plumbing."
When the laughter subsided, Zasoski said he's 8 1/2 years cancer free — and he's not about to waste the years he's been given.
"It can beat you here," he said, pointing to his head. "It can be devastating at times.
"But with this group, you're not alone."
As the evening began to wind down, 73-year-old Larry Stamps leaned toward a reporter and said, "This is fortuitous I'm even here."
Stamps lives in Reno, but he was in Tehachapi visiting his daughter.
"I have four brothers," he said. "My dad and all four brothers have had prostate cancer."
The visitor had heard about Thursday night's meeting, and decided to come.
"Figured I might learn something," he said.
He's only just begun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.