When you’re told you have prostate cancer, here are some questions you might want to ask:

What are the chances that the cancer has spread beyond my prostate? If so, is it still curable?

Do I need any other tests before we decide on treatment?

Should I see any other types of doctors before deciding on treatment?

What is the clinical stage and grade (Gleason score or Grade Group) of my cancer? What do those mean to me?

If I’m concerned about the costs and insurance coverage for my diagnosis and treatment, who can help me?

Key statistics

Other than skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men.

About 1 man in 9 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. Many more will have it but never know it.

Prostate cancer is more likely to develop in older men and in African-American men. About 6 cases in 10 are diagnosed in men who are 65 or older, and it is rare in men under 40. The average age at diagnosis is about 66.

Source: American Cancer Society