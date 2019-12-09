Former schoolteacher and elementary school principal Leslie Jenea Chance “prepared an involved and detailed lesson plan on how to murder her husband,” the lead prosecutor told jurors Monday during opening statements in Chance’s trial on a charge of murdering her husband.
Chance is accused of shooting and killing Todd Chance the morning of Aug. 25, 2013, leaving his body at the edge of an almond orchard near Enos Lane and Noriega Road and abandoning his black Ford Mustang in a southwest neighborhood.
The violent death shocked those who knew Todd Chance, a truck driver and beloved father, but equally startling was the eventual arrest of his wife, a well-respected teacher turned school administrator, on suspicion of perpetrating the crime. After a mistrial was declared after a brief start earlier this year, the second trial is finally underway.
In opening statements, Assistant District Attorney Andrea Kohler argued that after killing Todd Chance and leaving his car in a neighborhood, Leslie Chance took a suspiciously circuitous route home, going between various stores on foot and by taxi, and changing her clothing along the way before returning to the couple’s home.
Despite a life insurance policy the couple had, Kohler alleged money was not the motive. Instead, jurors would hear how Todd Chance, 45 at the time of his death, was engaged in a romantic relationship by text with his high school sweetheart and had received sexual photos from her on his phone, Kohler said.
Despite Leslie Chance’s known aversion to guns, Kohler said, weeks before Todd Chance’s murder, Leslie Chance, then 46, took a sudden interest in attending shooting practice with the rest of the family, who were longtime gun enthusiasts. Leslie Chance also made a practice run of the route she planned to take home after the murder, Kohler said, indicating video showed her scoping out pay phones at Walmart earlier that month.
Tony V. Lidgett, Leslie Chance’s attorney, used his turn before the jury to cast doubt on the prosecution’s evidence, specifically a patchwork of surveillance videos, many of which do not provide clear images of the subject in them.
“There are always two sides to every story,” Lidgett said.
Timestamps on many surveillance videos don’t match the prosecution’s timeline, he told jurors. And while prosecutors say people close to Chance recognized her on the videos by her walk and the way she carries herself, a number of others close to her, including her three daughters and father-in-law, did not think it was her.
Lidgett also told jurors the prosecution conducted no DNA testing despite the extensive lengths investigators went to in order to collect it — even swabbing quarters inside a Walmart pay phone. The testing is currently underway, he said, after he requested it be done. Investigators also took casts of shoe prints in the area where Todd Chance’s body was found, Lidgett said. However, none of the prints were connected to Leslie Chance and one has never been identified.
In addition, he said, 911 calls from the field where Todd Chance’s body was discovered, as well as calls reporting the black Ford Mustang in a southwest neighborhood, had been destroyed.
Both Lidgett and Kohler stressed how differently Leslie Chance looks today than in 2013. She has lost significant weight from gastric bypass surgery, has grown her hair long and no longer wears glasses due to corrective eye surgery.
Chance’s daughters were in court Monday. Both the prosecution and defense mentioned the couple’s three daughters in opening statements; Todd and Leslie Chance had two daughters together and Leslie Chance had a daughter from a previous relationship, but she was raised by Todd Chance.
If convicted of the single first-degree murder charge, Leslie Chance could face life in prison. The previous trial started earlier this year but quickly ended in mistrial before opening statements started.
Leslie Chance was principal of Fairview Elementary in the Greenfield Union School District in south Bakersfield at the time of her husband’s death.
Days after his body was found, she was arrested by police when she went to retrieve her husband’s Ford Mustang but was released a few days later for lack of evidence, her attorney said in opening statements. She was arrested again in 2016 on her way home from work and has been held in jail ever since.
Monday afternoon, a few witnesses were called to testify, including two farmworkers who discovered Todd Chance’s body, and a fire captain who responded to the scene.
The trial, presided over by Judge Charles R. Brehmer, is expected to last two months.
