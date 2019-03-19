Michaele Bowers spent more than two decades dating chef Raymond Ingram.
She knew he'd been unfaithful to her, but still held out hope that one day they would marry.
But on Feb. 18, 2017, Bowers, 51, discovered a receipt from a Vons grocery store showing Ingram had bought her and another woman nearly identical gifts for Valentine's Day. The other woman was someone whom Ingram, the owner of J's Place in northwest Bakersfield, had fathered a child with a few years earlier.
The discovery of that receipt fueled Bowers' anger and jealousy, culminating with her shooting the 51-year-old Ingram dead at her home the morning of Feb. 22, 2017, prosecutor John Allen said during his closing argument Tuesday.
Allen is asking the jury to return a verdict of guilty on a charge of first-degree murder. He said the evidence shows Bowers acted with premeditation and intent to kill.
"This is not an accident or self-defense case," Allen said. "The evidence is wholly inconsistent with that."
Allen's closing, which has lasted about an hour, will resume at 1:30 p.m.
Bowers' defense attorney, David A. Torres, has said the shooting was an accident. The attorney said Ingram was abusive and had previously punched, kicked and belittled Bowers.
On the day of the shooting, Ingram threatened to kill her after the two traded insults at her home in southwest Bakersfield, Torres said. She ran from him, grabbed a gun in her bedroom and locked herself in the bathroom.
When Ingram kicked the door in, a startled Bowers accidentally fired a shot, Torres said. Ingram was struck in the neck, the round severing his spinal cord and killing him almost instantly.
Bowers faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the first-degree murder charge.
