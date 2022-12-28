 Skip to main content
Prosecution's key witness indicted, arrested in death of CDCR counselor

The star witness who testified in a preliminary hearing against the accused murderer of corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr. has been indicted and arrested in Alcala’s death, the Kern County Public Defender’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

A grand jury was convened by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office and jurors indicted Sebastian Parra, 23, of first-degree murder and second-degree attempted robbery charges Dec. 22. Parra was arrested Tuesday by the DA’s Office and is held on no bail.

