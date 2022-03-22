Prosecution seeks protective order against adoptive parents of California City boys to bar them from seeing other kids

Prosecutors in the murder trial of the adoptive parents of two California City toddlers are attempting to bar the couple from contacting their biological and adopted children, said attorneys in the case.
Trezell, 35, and Jacqueline West, 32, have pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of second-degree murder, two felony charges of willful cruelty to a child and a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orson, 3, and Orrin West, 4.
However, the Wests also had four other children in their custody before they were arrested.
Deputy District Attorney Bryant Estep filed a criminal protective order against Trezell and Jacqueline West attempting to prohibit them from visiting their four other children.
Defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings said the prosecution’s motion was an attempt to stop the parents from talking about the case with the children, but those conversations haven’t happened. She also said the Wests have had a visitation order allowing them to see their children for the last 10 months.
She added the district attorney has no evidence of harm against these kids, other than the fact that murder charges had been filed against the parents.
Judge Chad A. Louie is set to rule on the protective order Tuesday afternoon.