The prosecution rested Tuesday in the trial of a former California Highway Patrol officer after calling its only witness, a Kern County Sheriff's sergeant, who testified about the defendant facing two charges related to contacting a minor for sex.

Brian Pardue, a former Bakersfield CHP officer, was arrested in 2020 during a decoy operation during which sheriff's deputies posed as minors online and talked with suspects about sex. He has pleaded not guilty to contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense and contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense.

