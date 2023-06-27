The prosecution rested Tuesday in the trial of a former California Highway Patrol officer after calling its only witness, a Kern County Sheriff's sergeant, who testified about the defendant facing two charges related to contacting a minor for sex.
Brian Pardue, a former Bakersfield CHP officer, was arrested in 2020 during a decoy operation during which sheriff's deputies posed as minors online and talked with suspects about sex. He has pleaded not guilty to contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense and contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense.
The defense took fault with this investigative model, saying sheriff's Sgt. James Newell, who created this technique for the KCSO, didn't establish procedures and guidelines when investigating this model.
On Tuesday, prosecutor Ken Russell established that policies to investigate crimes don't always exist — Newell testified there aren't guidelines to investigate homicides. Newell also testified there isn't any formal training when conducting a decoy operation because it doesn't exist.
A superior at the Sheriff's Office didn't ask Newell to create those policies and procedures for a decoy operation, he testified.
Jared Thompson, the defense attorney for Pardue, elicited testimony that the Sheriff's Office does have a policies and procedures manual guiding deputies, and it is posted online.
The trial will resume Wednesday.
