Tatyana Hargrove pleaded not guilty during her arraignment Wednesday morning on charges of tampering with food she prepared for a Bakersfield police officer who placed an order at a McDonald's drive-through in Rosedale last month.
Hagrove, who was a McDonald’s employee, is accused of spitting on a cheesburger and wiping a hamburger bun on the floor as she prepared the food. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies who investigated the case said the alleged actions were captured on surveillance video.
The prosecution Wednesday also filed a motion to require 21-year-old Hargrove to submit to a blood test but consideration of the motion was moved to January at the request of Hargrove’s attorney, public defender Lexi Blythe. A probable cause declaration by a Kern County Sheriff’s deputy, which was previously filed in court, stated that it was unknown if Hargrove has any infectious diseases or illnesses that could have been in her saliva.
Hargrove appeared in court Wednesday wearing a purple shirt and tie, a black vest and black pants. Three Bakersfield police officers attended the hearing, leaving the courtroom after Hargrove's arraignment.
She is free on $10,000 bail.
Her next court appearance to consider the request for a blood test is scheduled for Jan. 9.
Hargrove recently lost an excessive force and civil rights case against the city of Bakersfield stemming from an incident in 2017 in which Bakersfield police mistakenly thought she was a male suspect they were searching for and arrested her, deploying a police dog as they took her into custody.
(4) comments
I feel nothing but compassion for this civilian. She was deeply wounded by law enforcement.
Law enforcement orders should be supervised by management.
She presents herself as a man, but is insulted when she is mistaken for a man? Isn't she setting herself up to be insulted? Somehow I think she got exactly what she wanted.
So is this allegedly ignorant person a full-blown bull or a Bruce Jenner type doin da transition thang? A crime of anger n twisted retribution or a case of mistaken video interpretation? Maybe this person accidentally hocked a loogie into the burger. Perhaps she was hit with a sudden urge to sneeze and the spray was interpreted as her spitting. Perhaps the bun slipped outta her hand and this person just snatched up the bun and it merely appeared as though she wiped it across the floor. Maybe it was just a joke, and it just “looked” like the bun was drug along the floor.
Or maybe this person is straight out nasty.
Wonder how dat burger tasted anyway? Mmmm-mmmm
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.