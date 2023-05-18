 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State would train more teachers of English learners, pay teaching residents and allow military spouses with out-of-state credentials to teach

Proposed state budget could make becoming a teacher easier

California-Budget

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announces the May budget revision on Friday, May 12, 2023 in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom said Friday the state's budget deficit has grown to nearly $32 billion. That's about $10 billion more than predicted in January, when the governor offered his first budget proposal.

 Hector Amezcua / The Sacramento Bee via AP

California’s proposed state budget revision could make a dent in the state’s ongoing teacher shortage by reducing obstacles to earning teaching credentials, such as making it easier for members of the military and their spouses to earn teaching credentials, requiring that teacher residents are paid and preparing more bilingual teachers.

Despite a $2 billion cut to TK-12 and community colleges from the budget proposed in January, the budget revision adds funding for state programs that train teachers for hard-to-fill positions. The budget trailer bill also alters former legislation to remove impediments to becoming a teacher.

Coronavirus Cases