Proponents launch campaign for passage of Proposition 30

Supporters call it the "Clean Cars and Clean Air Act," and they say after decades of breathing polluted air, Kern County residents deserve to breathe air that won't make their children sick and shorten the lives of their parents and grandparents.

With increasing numbers of wildfires and record heat waves as a recent backdrop, supporters in Bakersfield on Thursday launched a campaign calling for the passage of Proposition 30, a contentious climate-action ballot initiative they say will help millions of Californians afford electric vehicles, create a statewide EV charging network and reduce catastrophic wildfires by funding forest management, more firefighters and firefighting equipment.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

