Property holdout forces changes to McFarland bioenergy project

McFarland has agreed to sell this 80-acre, former alfalfa field to San Joaquin Renewables LLC for development of a biofuel project that would produce the equivalent of 21 million gallons of gasoline per year, along with an estimated 125 tons per day of biochar.

The developer of a biomass-to-energy project in McFarland is considering reworking what could be the first of its kind after an owner of mineral rights under the proposed site balked at the company's purchase offer.

Since learning of the objections by rightsholder Lloyd Snell, CEO Jerod Smeenk said, Iowa-based technology company Frontline BioEnergy has begun exploring "numerous options," including possibly piping byproduct carbon dioxide to a different property for injection deep underground.

