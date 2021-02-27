The city of Bakersfield's Recreation and Parks Department has wrapped up work on two projects.
A playground rehabilitation project at Tevis Park included a new shade over the equipment, rubber surfacing for the 2- to 5-year-olds play area and the 5- to 12-year-olds area, according to a city information memo. Concrete repairs were finished around a picnic shelter, and a new drinking fountain is to be installed. The playground reopened Feb. 19.
At the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village in southwest Bakersfield, a fitness equipment area opened Tuesday. The shaded area has four individual workout stations, two multi-work areas, new benches and new safety surfacing, the city memo said.