Bike Bakersfield's annual Project Light Up The Night will take place all throughout November, according to a news release.
The event is put on to help raise awareness for cyclists, pedestrians, scooterists and skaters to wear lights and reflective clothing to increase their chances of being seen by drivers, according to the release.
The following are times, dates, and locations the event will take place at:
- Nov. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Beach Park near the bike path
- Nov. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at McKinley Elementary School
- Nov. 21 from 3 to 6 p.m. at David Nelson Pocket Park
- Nov. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Arvin with location to be determined
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.