Those impacted by the fatal Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in 2017 will now be offered support services thanks to a partnership between the nonprofit organization Give an Hour and the California Victim Compensation Board.
According to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, eight California counties — Kern, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego — will benefit from the SoCalRoute91 project.
The news release stated that the Kern County District Attorney’s Office Victim Services Unit has assisted more than 100 Kern residents affected by the shooting, which occurred the evening of Oct. 1, 2017, at an outdoor music festival.
The DA’s office added that, based on ticket sales, it’s estimated that more than 300 Kern residents attended the Harvest Festival, and the impacts of the tragic event have extended beyond those who were directly present.
More than 20,000 people were reportedly in attendance that night. There were 58 fatalities, including two victims from Bakersfield and a former Shafter resident.
Give an Hour is a national nonprofit that specializes in mental health and emotional wellness, according to the news release. It has extensive experience in providing recovery assistance after mass trauma events.
The project will begin offering the following no-cost services later this month:
• Ongoing Support Groups: Initially, support groups will be available online using a web-based platform. As COVID-19 protocols continue to evolve, face-to-face groups will be offered.
• Emotional wellness training and coaching.
• An Evidence-Based Peer Support Model that will provide training to survivors who are interested in becoming a peer supporter in the project.
• An online Trauma Resource Library.
• Referrals for mental health services.
• Annual anniversary and memorial events in each county. For 2020, the project is producing video memorials from survivors to share online. If a survivor is interested in sharing their story, email Give an Hour outreach coordinator Michael Morisette at mmorisette@giveanhour.org.
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office is encouraging anyone impacted by the shooting to inquire further about the services available by visiting the website at www.giveanhour.org/route91.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.