After 15 years, many of the Thomas Roads Improvement Program projects have wrapped up construction, but the city of Bakersfield still has the big one — the Centennial Corridor — yet to be completed.
Still, the city has made progress on the project, which has already changed the landscape of Bakersfield itself. In a February update, the city announced the Centennial Corridor will soon complete the second of four phases of construction.
Phase 1, the construction of new bridges across Truxtun Avenue and the Kern River for the project’s westbound exit to Mohawk Street along with the widening of the eastbound bridges, has already been completed.
Phase 2, the construction of a new and improved Belle Terrace bridge over Highway 99 along with additional improvements to a connector between Highway 99 and Highway 58 over Wible Road, is 95 percent complete. Construction is expected to finish by the end of February.
That leaves just Phase 3 and 4. And while Phase 3 is a comparatively simple connector between highways 58 and 99, Phase 4, the mainline, is where the serious work must take place.
“The mainline is the last part and the biggest of all,” said Luis Topete, TRIP manager for the city of Bakersfield. “It basically is a new freeway.”
When motorists think of the Centennial Corridor in the future, they will most likely be picturing the mainline in their heads. The mainline freeway will eventually connect Highway 99 and the Westside Parkway in an attempt to improve the flow of traffic through the city.
According to a February update, Phase 3 is 56 percent complete, with construction expected to finish in fall of this year, while Phase 4 is 40 percent complete, with the expected completion date coming in fall 2022.
With the majority of TRIP projects already finished, and the remainder well on their way to getting done, Topete said city staff have begun to look toward the future.
“We want more,” he said. “We are wondering, alright, what’s next. What are we going to do after that?”
TRIP staffers are looking toward the Hageman Flyover as a potential next project. While the project’s design has been completed, the city still needs to secure funding to complete the 1.5-mile extension of Hageman Road from Knudsen Drive to Golden State Avenue.
Federal and state grants could help pay for the last big TRIP project, or the city could even stash away a few million every year until enough funds have been acquired. Whatever ends up happening, Topete said it would be a shame to throw away all the experience that has been generated as a result of the 15-year road program.
“After 15 years, we already know the players. It’s good to be at that point,” he said. “It’s kind of a shame to finish everything. It’s kind of like, all of this coordination, all of this teamwork, is kind of going to go to waste after we’re done.”
But still, with under two years left of projected time remaining in TRIP, it feels good to be coming to the end.
“It’s satisfying,” Topete said. “It’s a great feeling to be like, ‘Wow, we did all this in 15 to 16 years,’ an average of one project per year. That’s just amazing when you really think about it.”