For the Latino immigrants who play a crucial role in harvesting and packaging produce grown in Kern County, getting a COVID-19 test isn't as easy as it may seem, even if it is free.
These essential workers, many of whom are undocumented, are at high risk of contracting the virus because they work in close proximity with others and often live in large households with extended family members. In addition, heading to a test site usually requires a vehicle, which many immigrants don't have, and may also mean missing work and not getting paid.
To address those barriers, a new program is underway to take the testing to the fields and packing plants for these workers. The effort was coordinated by Kern County Supervisor David Couch's office in partnership with Good Samaritan Hospital and the Delano-based California Farmworker Federation. It starts with reaching out to growers and identifying a job site where testing can be done.
"We eat, because they work, and especially in this time of crisis they keep working, despite the dangers to themselves and their families," Couch wrote in a recent column in The Record newspaper. "That was why it was so important to bring testing to them, which we have done, so that they can keep working and protect their families and so that we all can have some confidence that they are safe while they are working."
So far hundreds of farmworkers have been tested, according to Kelly Gladden, a volunteer with Good Samaritan Hospital who is involved with the program. And after taking a break last week due to excessive heat, the program will continue until there is no longer a need, she said.
"I think it’s a wonderful partnership. We haven’t had any politics," Gladden said. "The majority of the people providing the services are Republicans and we’re getting the funding from Trump. We’ve built good relationships showing we really care about people."
The costs of the testing are covered through money the county received from the CARES Act, the result of federal bipartisan legislation passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump.
In April, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued executive orders allowing any farmworker sickened with COVID-19 or placed in quarantine to receive two weeks of paid sick leave.
Gladden said that some growers were also providing meal services to farmworkers who couldn't work.
In recent weeks, national news outlets such as NBC and CNN have highlighted the unique testing program in news stories and said that other Central Valley communities plan to follow suit.
"It was satisfying that these national media outlets thought our local program worthy of that kind of attention. Satisfying because they recognized, as we do, how much we need our farmworkers, and how much it seems their importance does not get the recognition they deserve," Couch wrote in his column.
The testing has been done so far at job sites in communities such as McFarland, Delano, Lamont, Lost Hills and Buttonwillow.
A similar but separate effort to test farmworkers took place last week using extra test kits available from the federal surge testing site at the fairgrounds in Bakersfield, established through Rep. Kevin McCarthy's office.
Kern County Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine said the state Office of Emergency Services and National Guard staffed that operation, which had tested workers at Grimmway Farms and held public testing events at Mercado Latino and the Kern County Farm Bureau last week.
