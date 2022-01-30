Professor closing achievement gaps at Bakersfield College

This is the first in a series of 2022 CSUB Alumni Hall of Fame profiles.
Alexis Brown didn't know what to do when she showed up at Bakersfield College in July 2019 to register for classes at freshman orientation and somehow missed the sessions.
So her mother told her to call a woman whose information she saw on a flyer advertising the campus' Umoja program: Dr. Paula Parks.
Parks answered her phone and not only told Brown where to go but stayed on the line with her as she signed up for her first college courses.
"It was like an hour, hour-and-a-half phone call," said Brown, now a sophomore double majoring in nursing and psychology. "I don't know if she was busy or not but for her to sit there on the phone with me? It told me a lot about her character."
Parks has been going way above and beyond for students at Bakersfield College for 25 years.
When few students were getting through remedial English courses and into degree-applicable ones, Parks led a rewriting of the curriculum to get them on a faster path to graduation. When she saw Black students faring worst in almost all success categories, she launched a program integrating academics, support services and cultural enrichment that is narrowing achievement gaps.
If students struggle with transportation, Parks finds them bus passes, Brown said. If they can't afford food or school supplies, she offers them Walmart or Target gift cards. And if they hit rock bottom at home or school, she consoles them.
"She has always been a listening ear to all of her students," Brown said. "No matter how horrible it is, how concerning, she will sit there and listen to you and she will let you cry and she will make sure that you get back up and on your feet."
Teaching dolls, asking questions
Parks grew up in the Crenshaw community of Los Angeles County surrounded by extended family who provided an "incredible support system" to her, an only child whose teacher mother and attorney father divorced.
Parks loved hearing stories and telling them. She constantly asked the adults in her life questions, from whether there was toilet paper by the urinals in men's bathrooms to what her grandparents' childhoods were like.
She devoured books, reacting with astonishment when she first learned she could have as many as she wanted from the bookstore around the corner, and taught lessons to her dolls after placing them in chairs around a table in her room.
"And then I would pass out paper and a pencil and I would give them a test," she said, laughing. "And I would grade the test. Like what 10-year-old teaches her dolls and grades their papers?"
Parks majored in English literature at UC Irvine and was third world affairs editor for the school paper, "covering everything Black, everything Hispanic, everything women, everything gay" before graduating in 1982.
A love of journalism and New York City led her to Columbia University, where she earned a master's degree a year later. Then she interned for the Los Angeles Times as a features and general assignment reporter.
That led to a freelancing career for national magazines including Heart and Soul, Essence and Black Enterprise writing stories about health, parenting and personal relationships.
Parks began teaching low-level writing courses at BC in 1996. As she got to know the students through their journal entries and saw the difference she was making in their lives, she knew academia, not journalism, was her future.
"I felt someone else could write that really good story on breastfeeding or that really good story on taking a vacation as a date," Parks said. "But I felt I had a unique skillset in reaching students and I needed to answer to that. I had a calling that I couldn't ignore."
She also started working on her master's degree in education from CSUB, applying what she was learning there in her own classroom. Parks earned the degree in 2001.
"I loved the program, I loved what I learned," she said. "It helped me do my job better."
The degree also led her to full-time work, a move from Academic Development to the English Department, tenure, and a focus on broader student-success initiatives.
Accelerating success
One of Parks' big challenges when she first got to BC was making the remedial content interesting and inspiring the persistence necessary to complete the classes before moving onto degree-applicable English 1A. Only 3 percent of students were making it through the sequence.
To figure out why, Parks first got involved with Community Learning Practices initiatives at BC that studied why students drop their English classes and how professors can help them. They found students were dealing with challenging life issues of which professors needed to be more understanding.
One strategy that emerged was having students write letters to their professors, which they'd discuss one-on-one. It forged relationships between professor and pupil that increased learning.
Later Parks researched and spearheaded an "acceleration" effort building collaboration between BC's Academic Development and English departments, creating English course curriculum, training English instructors and adding supplemental instruction to move students along more quickly so they could earn their associate degrees in two years.
One tactic was compressing composition classes from 16-weeks to eight-weeks-long and pairing it with another composition class so students could complete two courses in one semester.
Classes include information on study strategies, peer-led study sessions, culturally relevant material and higher expectations.
"Acceleration was the belief that students are more capable than we give them credit for," she said.
Parks' interest in acceleration turned into a doctoral dissertation on how to implement it in composition courses for community college students of color. She earned her PhD in higher education from Capella University in 2014.
Umoja and the power of love
When Parks first saw BC success data for things like enrollment, course and sequence completion, and graduation broken down by race, she was alarmed to see Black students at the bottom in four of five categories.
That's when she started to learn about Umoja Community programs. Umoja, now a statewide organization, promotes success through a curriculum that weaves together 18 practices that resonate with the African-American community. They include emphasizing that students are loved and worthy of education, highlighting the intellectual and cultural contributions of Black people, and incorporating mentoring and counseling tailored to them. BC's program, which Parks started in 2015 and is formally known as the Umoja Community African-American Success Through Excellence and Persistence Program, initially included just an English, academic development and library class for about 30 students.
Today it includes statistics, astronomy, psychology and communications classes, with more departments wanting to get on board, and has hundreds of alumni.
In astronomy class, for example, instructors highlight the scientific contributions of Africans such as Egyptians who plotted the stars. In psychology, they present studies that use African Americans as examples.
"The oldest surviving text was written by an Egyptian," she said. "So I tell my students, 'Don't tell me you can't write. We've been writing since before Christ.'"
Umoja also includes group study sessions, cultural trips, tours of historically Black colleges and universities, mentoring and academic counseling.
Umoja also fosters love of self and community, said Odella Johnson, a longtime friend and colleague of Parks who was a professor, Academic Development Department chair and director of equity and inclusion at BC before retiring in 2016.
"The students (in Umoja) are able to say, 'I love my community, I love my family. Also, I love myself,'" said Johnson, also a double CSUB alumna. "And if that's true, then I have a personal responsibility to look at my life differently and to make better choices so I can help my family, I can help my community."
Kern Community College District Chancellor Sonya Christian said Parks' passion for and dedication to student success is the reason Umoja has been so successful and frequently among finalists for college and state awards.
"She was a pioneer in this effort, and without her exuberant passion and her relentless dedication, the program would not be what it is today," Christian said.
"Paula is someone who never understood the meaning of 'no' or 'it can't be done.' For her, all possibilities can become a reality. And all students are capable of being successful."
Constantly learning
Parks and her husband, Bakersfield native and physician Bradford Anderson, have three grown children. Anderson describes Parks as a loving mother who made sure her kids knew Black history and culture. They'd come home from school "and have school again" if she didn't think they'd learned everything they should, he quipped.
The couple enjoys going to concerts and the beach, swimming, and spending time with their granddaughter. No matter where they are, Anderson said, they catch a church service. Parks frequently makes use of her Master Class subscription and most of the books that go floor to ceiling throughout their house are hers.
"She's constantly learning something new," he said.
In 2016, Parks was a finalist for Bakersfield College's Samuel McCall Teaching Award and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Bakersfield chapter named her educator of the year.
Parks is a founding member of UC Irvine's Black Alumni Chapter, former board member of the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce and is active in the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Cain AME Church. She has worked with CSUB Director of University Outreach Darius Riggins to help her students transfer to CSUB and is a mentor in the CSUB Alumni Association's 'Runner Alumni Mentor Program.
Of her induction into the Alumni Hall of Fame, Parks said it's a nod to the people who've molded her as well as encouragement to continue her work.
"My life has not unfolded the way I expected it to," she said, noting she never planned to move to Bakersfield, go back to school, switch careers or start a program for African-American students. "And so this induction is confirmation that my life has unfolded the way it was supposed to."
Christine Bedell is CSUB's senior alumni engagement specialist.