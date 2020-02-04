The simple rotisserie chicken dishes of northeastern Spain left quite an impression on Chicago-born Bakersfield resident Phil Gruszka.
He lived in the Barcelona area for only three years while doing marketing and sales for a international food company. But nearly two decades later, he's still working on a project inspired by the warm flavors of the Mediterranean.
Gruszka tinkered for years under the unsympathetic judgment of his foodie children. Ultimately his labors yielded a tasty result: Phil's 21 Spice Rub.
As the name suggests, the blend sold at several local stores and on the internet contains 21 different spices. It's not just for chicken, Gruszka explains, but pork and seafood as well — even vegetables.
LOCAL FAN
Such is the appeal of Phil's 21 that it's become something of a mainstay at Bakersfield's own Moo Creamery.
Jessica Pounds, owner of the popular gourmet restaurant on Truxtun Avenue, said the blend keeps guests asking, "What is that flavor?"
"When playing with new menu items, like our fried chicken sandwich, I get to a point in my head when I think, 'It is missing a little something,'" Pounds said by email.
Sometimes she'll add Phil's 21 and realize, "Yep, that is it," she wrote. "It adds that wow factor."
That the product has found a measure of success — Gruszka said he has repeat customers across the country — speaks not only to his love of entertaining but also to his professional career. Although he's independent now, he recently served as vice president of marketing for Bakersfield's Grimmway Farms.
"I like the idea of feeding people, of nourishing people," he said. "It just makes me feel good and it's something fun to do."
CAREER PURSUITS
Gruszka sold coffee as a first job right out of college. He later took a position with Continental Baking, maker of Hostess Cakes.
He eventually moved on to work for a snack division of Anheuser-Busch, which led to a position with Mexican-owned breadmaker Bimbo. The company sent him, his wife and children to live in Spain.
All the while he kept up his cooking skills, partly for self-sufficiency, partly for love of food.
"I considered myself, I would hope, an above-average home cook," he said.
Whether his children would agree is another matter. He jokes that he cursed himself by teaching them to be critical of his culinary skills.
"They're not shy about letting me know what they do not like, what they do like," he said.
PROFESSIONAL TOUCH
That came into play during the spice blend's development, he said. So did his marketing skills.
His professional approach, he said, is to look at popular trends to better understand what people like to eat. He applied that to his own product, putting the blend through consumer taste tests and bringing in a designer to jazz up the packaging.
After finding a California company to do the actual blending of the spices, he finally launched the product about four years ago.
Sales are handled primarily online through Amazon, where Phil's 21 retails at $35 for six 4-ounce packages. Locals can also pick up the product at Sully's convenience stores and Lassen's Natural Foods & Vitamins.
STILL INSPIRED
It's kind of a side gig for him now, secondary to his day job as a food and beverage consultant. He said that, with more time on his hands, he'd do more to promote the product.
"The more that I put effort and push it out there and introduce it to more people, the sales have grown," he said.
Gruszka said he and his family had visions of opening a restaurant but that they abandoned the idea after weighing the long hours involved. He has since changed his ambitions to possibly introducing a second spice blend sometime this year.
But as much as anything else, he said, he sees the product as an outgrowth of his passion for working with food.
"If you love something," he said, "then it's an enjoyment to get up every morning and do what you do."
