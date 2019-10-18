Thousands knew Bakersfield native John Wilson in his role behind the camera photographing untold numbers of school and family portraits, wedding ceremonies, and myriad formal events. Others knew him for his avid love of motorsports and watching birds in the wild, both of which he also followed from behind the lens of his camera.
But he may be best remembered as a role model to his family and for his joyous dedication to his children and grandchildren.
Wilson died Oct. 9, after finally succumbing to a 15-year battle with cancer. He was 77.
"He's the kind of guy who is going to be sorely missed," said Kevin Fahey, a longtime friend and fellow photographer.
People know about Wilson's skills with the camera, Fahey said. Many know of his racing photography.
But Fahey's admiration for his friend comes from years of watching the relationship Wilson built with his family.
"It's not just about business and career," he said. "I watched him raise his kids, his grandkids ... that's No. 1 in my book."
Born May 24, 1942, Wilson grew up on a cotton farm on Enos Lane. After graduating from Bakersfield High School, he attended Bakersfield College where he took a course in photography that would change his life.
Although he went on to graduate from Fresno State University with a bachelor's degree in agriculture, his passion for the images he could capture and create with his camera inspired him to pursue a career as a photographer. It lasted 54 years.
"He started snapping photos during a local race and selling the action photographs to drivers the following race weekend," Wilson's son, Chris Wilson, wrote in a draft eulogy.
The elder Wilson continued that process for eight years following various racing series throughout the Western United States. He even took a trip to Daytona.
"The racing friendships he made during those years carried with him as he transitioned into retirement and he was able to re-introduce some of those racing photographs to a new generation of vintage racers," Chris Wilson wrote.
Wilson would go on to see his photographs published in coffee table books, periodicals and other publications. He even freelanced for The Californian for a time.
Over the years, he studied and trained hard to achieve the designation Master of Photography, a degree awarded by Professional Photographers of America for superior photographic skills demonstrated through the International Photographic Competition, advanced education and service to the industry.
He made his first trip to the Indianapolis 500 in 1968. His son, Chris, and daughter, Lisa Cooper, returned with him in 2012.
"The Indy 500 was always a special event for our family," Chris said.
The elder Wilson was honored several years ago when he was inducted into the Riverside International Raceway Hall of Fame where he stood alongside friends and racing legends, Parnelli Jones and Dan Gurney, Chris Wilson said.
Wilson's daughter-in-law and Chris Wilson's wife, Holly, remembers it was 1994 when her future father-in-law set up a meeting between the future spouses.
"I was a bridesmaid at a wedding," she recalled.
She went to Wilson's studio for photos and saw a photograph of Chris on the wall.
"It was love at first sight," she said.
She asked the veteran photographer about his son.
Eventually, Wilson acquired her phone number at the wedding and passed it on to Chris.
"He asked my mom for my phone number. She wrote it on a wedding napkin," Holly said.
The minute they met, they knew. They've been together ever since.
This week, Holly has been putting together a video collage of John Wilson's life.
"I've been crying a lot," she said.
But there's great joy mixed in with the grief.
The love. The loss. The legacy.
"What I'll remember most," his son said, "is our family, how we love each other. His love for us."
It's a legacy anyone would be proud of.
John Wilson is survived by his wife, Irene Valos, son Chris Wilson (Holly) and daughter Lisa Cooper (Joe) from his first marriage (Marilyn); and several grandchildren, step-daughter Paula Plessas-Hall and step-son Peter Plessas; as well as three step-granddaughters Lexi, Eavy, and Demi Hall. He is also survived by his brothers Mike and Craig Wilson and numerous nieces, great nieces, and great-nephews.
Services are scheduled at 11 a.m, Oct. 19, at Lutheran Church of Prayer 8001 Panorama Drive, followed by a graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Road.
