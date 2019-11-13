Seventy-six years after he was killed in combat and his remains were later lost, Marine Pfc. Joseph Robert Livermore is coming home to Bakersfield on Thursday.
Livermore, an East Bakersfield High School grad, was 19 when he enlisted in the Marines just days after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. He was only 21 when he was killed by an enemy bayonet, fighting in hand-to-hand combat on the heavily fortified, Japanese-held island of Betio.
After the war, when the remains of servicemen were brought home, Livermore was not among them. The location of his remains would continue to be a mystery for nearly eight decades until his burial site was found.
According to State Sen. Shannon Grove, whose office is coordinating the transport and arrival, the itinerary of Pvt. Livermore's homecoming is as follows:
Thursday, Nov. 14 (times are approximate):
6:40 a.m. Pvt. Livermore’s remains arrive at LAX
7 a.m. Military plane-side ceremony
7:30 a.m. Motorcade escorted by Los Angeles Patriot Riders leaves LAX.
9 a.m. At Frazier Park exit (off Interstate 5), the Bakersfield Patriot Riders will take over the motorcade procession and lead it to Bakersfield.
10 a.m. Motorcade exits at Rosedale Highway in Bakersfield, takes procession through city streets, including passing by Livermore's childhood home and East Bakersfield High School where he graduated.
11:30 a.m. Procession ends at Union Cemetery
Friday, Nov. 15:
10 a.m. Funeral service will start promptly at Union Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.