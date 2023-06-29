Is it possible a tiny neighborhood lemonade stand run by three small children could make enough money to provide free spay and neuter services for 25 to 30 pets?
Sort of. It also takes a dash of inspiration and a large measure of generosity.
It all started Saturday afternoon when 10-year-old Olivia Wara decided she wanted to set up an old-fashioned lemonade stand in front of her grandma's house in the Fruitvale area.
And she wanted the money raised to go toward helping animals.
"I have a lemon tree, so we made homemade lemonade," said Olivia's grandmother, Becky Mitchell, who Olivia affectionately calls "Meemaw."
Olivia was joined by her little brother, Auggie, and their 9-year-old cousin, Chanel Williams.
When the kids began telling thirsty customers the proceeds were going to the Kern County Animal Shelter on Fruitvale Avenue, the dollars started multiplying.
"People kept coming and coming," Mitchell said. "I was making lemonade like crazy.
"When they finished, they counted the money," Olivia's Meemaw said. "They had almost $200."
When Olivia, Auggie, and their grandmother Becky headed down to the Kern County Animal Shelter to donate the financial fruits of their labor, the shelter reached out to SNIP Mobile Spay and Neuter. The nonprofit organization generously agreed to discount their services by about 97% so that Olivia, Chanel and Auggie’s $200 could be used to support the spaying or neutering of more than two dozen pets in the community, said Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen.
"Olivia wants to be a veterinarian," Cullen told The Californian. "She's a really good kid."
What seems so astonishing is Olivia's innocence and generosity inspired the generosity of her lemonade-drinking customers, which inspired SNIP to turn the $200 into services worth more than $3,500.
Melanie Scherer, the founder of SNIP Mobile Spay and Neuter, said she was immediately drawn to this local story.
"It was three things," she said. "First, it was my wonderful relationship with Nick and the Kern County Animal Shelter.
"Secondly my passion for animals, having been part of the solution for spay and neuter services, which are desperately needed in Kern County," she said.
And the topper, Scherer said, was that children were involved, doing the work together and sparking the whole idea because of their unconditional love for animals.
"This is where it starts," she said. "Making that change and teaching our youth. It makes me smile and it makes me happy and it makes me willing to absorb 93% of the cost."
Olivia, Chanel and Auggie’s spay and neuter clinic will take place July 7, but sign-ups began Wednesday, and appointments were all taken as of Thursday evening, Scherer said.
For Cullen, the inspiring story the children created couldn't have come at a better time. He's been seeing difficult times ahead, and it hurts.
"In our shelter, we're seeing 50% more dogs than we had this time last year," Cullen said.
If he compares this year with pre-COVID 2019, he has only 25% more this year.
"But that's not the full story," Cullen said. "We have 87% more puppies. What we are seeing is the product of unaltered dogs."
It's a harrowing message that the children are on the right track. Spaying and neutering of large numbers of dogs and cats in Bakersfield and Kern County — making spay and neuter the norm, not the exception — is the only long-term solution.