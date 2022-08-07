 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Problems persist in state's push for zero-emission vehicles

ELECTRIC CARS (copy)

A pair of I3 BMW electric cars are being charged at the charging station at the BMW of Bakersfield in this 2015 file photo.

 Casey Christie / The Californian

When Tulare resident Quentin Nelms heard California was offering a hefty state subsidy to help lower-income residents buy electric cars, he applied right away.

But it wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be.

Coronavirus Cases