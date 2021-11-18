Probation search leads to firearms arrest

Officers assigned to the Kern County Probation Department's Post Release Community Supervision Unit conducted a home call Thursday in the 2600 block of Trent Avenue, according to a probation department news release.
While at the residence, officers contacted 38-year old Samuel Berrelleza, who is on active Post Release Community Supervision. During a search of the residence, officers located and seized a loaded 9mm semi automatic handgun, brass knuckles, a collapsible baton, live ammunition and drug paraphernalia.
Berrelleza was arrested for firearm and weapon related offenses, as well as a probation violation, according to officials.