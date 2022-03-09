Probation operation nets 3 arrests

Officers with the Kern County Probation Department’s Post Release Community Supervision unit arrested two men and a woman on suspicion of various charges Tuesday.
Officers conducted a search of a residence in the 3500 block of Sesame Street in Bakersfield, where officers found a loaded semiautomatic handgun, more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition, an ounce of methamphetamine and two stolen vehicles, according to a Probation Department news release.
Beltran was arrested on suspicion of weapon- and drug-related offenses. Hinojoza was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer, as well as an active warrant. Peralta was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offenses.