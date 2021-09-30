Probation office arrests 2 after finding drugs, guns

The Kern County Probation Department arrested two people after finding weapons and methamphetamine at their residence.
Probation officers conducted a probation search Wednesday in the 4800 block of Hahn Avenue. There, Julio Chavez, 40, and Imperia Cortez, 25, had a .380 Ruger semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, more than four pounds of methamphetamine and various drug sales indica, according to a Kern County Probation Office news release.
Chavez was arrested on suspicion of weapon and drug sales-related offenses, as well for violating his probation. Cortez was arrested on suspicion of drug sales offenses, the news release said.