Probation office arrests 2 after finding drugs, guns

Kern County Probation

The Kern County Probation Department arrested two people after finding weapons and methamphetamine at their residence.

 Courtesy of the Probation Department

Probation officers conducted a probation search Wednesday in the 4800 block of Hahn Avenue. There, Julio Chavez, 40, and Imperia Cortez, 25, had a .380 Ruger semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, more than four pounds of methamphetamine and various drug sales indica, according to a Kern County Probation Office news release.

Chavez was arrested on suspicion of weapon and drug sales-related offenses, as well for violating his probation. Cortez was arrested on suspicion of drug sales offenses, the news release said.

