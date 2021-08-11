Probation Department uncovers drugs, weapons in house along Knudsen Avenue

The Kern County Probation Department’s High Risk Offender Unit conducted a home call and discovered a cache of narcotics consistent with drug sales and weapons Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Officers searched a home in the 1600 block of Knudsen Avenue. They located over 100 pounds of methamphetamine, over four pounds of heroin, a half-pound of cocaine, over three pounds of processed marijuana, over 100 Oxycodone pills, 11 bottles containing approximately 90 Xanax pills each, a nine millimeter semi automatic handgun, live ammunition and a silencer, according to the probation department.
The investigation is ongoing.