A man and woman were arrested Saturday on suspicion of gun and drug-related charges following a probation check at their residence.
Officers with the Kern County Probation Department conducted a home call in the 400 block of Ray Street in Bakersfield, according to a news release. Inside the home, officer found a .40 caliber handgun, 2,400 rounds of ammunition and drugs that appeared to be methamphetamine and heroin.
Thomas Sanchez was charged with violating post-release supervision, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition by a felon and drug charges. Sarah McHenry was charged with firearm, ammunition and drug charges.
