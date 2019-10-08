The Kern County Probation Department will be using a one-year, $165,900 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to supervise high-risk repeat DUI offenders with suspended or revoked licenses.
From Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2020, the department will work at reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol-related collisions and lowering DUI recidivism rates, according to a Probation Department news release on Tuesday.
The grant will also be used to ensure offenders are following the terms of their probation, which include home, work and office visits; alcohol testing; and warrant service operations, according to the department.
Funding will also be used to develop "hot sheets" that identify repeat DUI offenders and provide Standard Field Sobriety Test training to officers.
“The crime of driving under the influence can have devastating results for members of our community," said Chief Probation Officer TR Merickel. "It is a serious concern for the Kern County Probation Department and local law enforcement agencies. The Kern County Probation Department continues to place a high priority on lowering deaths and injury due to DUI related vehicle collisions throughout Bakersfield and Kern County."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.