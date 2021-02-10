A man who was arrested for a probation violation last week was found to be in possession of a firearm and ammunition at a residence in Mojave, the county probation department said.
According to a news release from the Kern County Probation Department, the agency’s Mandatory Supervision Unit conducted a home call in the 1400 block of Balboa Avenue.
There, the unit located a .22 caliber rifle and numerous rounds of ammunition. Josh Brown, 28, was arrested on suspicion of a violation of Mandatory Supervision and faces charges related to weapon-related offenses, the news release stated.