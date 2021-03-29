Probation department arrests two men on suspected weapon, drug offenses

Two men were arrested on Saturday by officers from the Kern County Probation Department for alleged weapon and drug offenses.
According to a news release from the department, officers conducted a home call in the 800 block of Lake Street and contacted 23-year-old Jordy Luna and 29-year-old Roman Maldonado. Luna was on active Post Release Community Supervision, the news release stated.
During a search, officers located three baggies containing suspected cocaine, the news release said. They also found numerous rounds of live ammunition, one bullet proof vest, a .22 caliber rifle and a .9mm handgun, the probation department said.
Both men were arrested for weapon and drug-related offenses while Luna was also arrested for probation violation, according to the news release.
The news release stated that the probation department conducted 40 home calls on Saturday in metro Bakersfield, focusing on residences of individuals on Post Release Community Supervision, Mandatory Supervision and Felony Probation.