The Kern County Probation Department made a number of arrests on Saturday during a series of home calls and searches at residences of individuals in Bakersfield on Post Release Community Supervision, Mandatory Supervision and Felony Probation.
Here were the arrests made, according to a news release from the probation department:
• Officers conducted a home call in the 6700 block of Azalea Avenue. While at the residence, officers contacted 42-year-old Max Rosetti, 25-year-old Breezi Seibert and 50-year-old Marian Kellog. Rosetti was on active Post Release Community Supervision, according to the probation department. During a search of the residence, officers allegedly located approximately 2.28 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 12.81 grams of heroin, and about $11,500 dollars in U.S. currency. Rosetti was arrested for drug related offenses, as well as a violation of Post Release Community Supervision. Seibert and Kellog were arrested for drug related offenses.
• Officers conducted a home call in the 500 block of E. 10th Street. While at the residence, officers contacted 40-year-old Gilberto Gonzalez, who was on active Post Release Community Supervision and Mandatory Supervision, according to the probation department. During a search of the residence, officers allegedly found approximately 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a non-operational firearm. Gonzalez was arrested for drug related offenses, as well as a violation of Post Release Community Supervision and Mandatory Supervision.