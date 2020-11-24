The Kern County Probation Department's regional supervision unit and adult division arrested two people in Lamont after a probation search that netted firearms and drugs.
It happened Friday in the 10000 block of Tatum Street.
Officers found two large caliber rifles, one short barrel shotgun, two handguns, 323 rounds of miscellaneous ammunition, 1.4 pounds of marijuana and $1,722 in U.S. currency, according to a probation department news release.
Maximiliano Pineda and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested on suspicion of numerous firearm and and narcotics offenses, the probation department said.