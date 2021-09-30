Probation Department arrests 1 parolee-at-large, another for breaking parole

The Kern County Probation Department arrested two people in a motel after finding weapons and drugs.
Probation officers arrived at the 900 block of South Union Avenue and contacted Omar Godinez, 41, and Amanda Segura, 27. Godinez is on active post release community supervision and Segura is a parolee at large, the probation department said.
Officers found a .380 Ruger semi-automatic handgun, ammunition and more than 11 grams of methamphetamine, the department's news release said.
Godinez and Segura were both arrested on suspicion of weapon, drug sales and gang-related offenses. Godinez was also arrested on suspicion of violating his supervision terms, and Segura was arrested on a parole warrant.