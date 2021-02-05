Officers with the Kern County Probation Department's AB 109 Division who conducted a home check Thursday arrested two people and seized multiple firearms and suspected methamphetamine, according to a probation department news release.
Working with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Special Service Unit-Fresno and the North Kern State Prison Investigative Service Unit, officers went to a residence in the 1000 block of Pacheco Road in Bakersfield.
They arrested Eliu Cantu, 40, who is on active post release community supervision and Timothy Grisso, 27, who is on active mandatory supervision, the news release said. Officers found about six pounds of suspected methamphetamine, numerous rounds of ammunition, and four unregistered firearms, one of which was reported stolen, the Probation Department said.
Cantu was arrested on suspicion of weapon and drug-related offenses, as well as active felony warrants, the news release said, while Grisso was arrested on suspicion of weapon and drug-related offenses.