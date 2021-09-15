Probation arrests 2 after uncovering guns, ammunition

The Kern County Probation Department arrested two men on firearm charges Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Probation officers conducted a home call in the 10 block of Jones Street in Bakersfield. At the residence, the officers recovered two loaded 9mm semi-automatic handguns and 100 rounds of live ammunition from Clement Rhodes, 36, and Ignacio Huaracha, 36.
Rhoades was arrested on suspicion of firearm charges, and for violating his parole, the Kern County Probation Office said. Huaracha was arrested on suspicion of firearm charges.