Probation and police operation on Friday leads to 13 arrests

The Arvin Police Department organized a probation and policing operation on Friday, which led to the arrests of 13 people. Kern County sheriff's deputies from the Lamont substation also participated in the event, according to a KCSO news release.
The operation was from 4 p.m. until midnight in the Lamont and Arvin areas, the KCSO added in the release. Two guns were seized and three vehicles were impounded. Deputies also conducted 30 probation and parole searches, and issued five narcotic violations and five traffic citations, the news release states.
Other involved agencies include the Stallion Springs Police Department, Delano Police Department, McFarland Police Department and California State Parole.