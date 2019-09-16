A man who is accused of stabbing a woman during an argument in Tehachapi was the victim's brother, according to a probable cause statement filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Joey Armstrong, 36, is charged with first-degree murder. He is accused of stabbing to death his 37-year-old sister, Gina Armstrong. Joey Armstrong is being held in the Kern County Jail without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Kern County Superior Court.
According to the probable cause statement, on Sept. 9 family members saw Joey Armstrong walk into his bedroom in the middle of an argument and grab a knife from his nightstand. They then heard Gina Armstrong screaming, and found her bleeding and half conscious, the statement said.
Joey Armstrong told police he blacked out from being intoxicated and didn't remember what occurred, the statement said.
