Localized security teams are making a difference, the city of Bakersfield reports about a month after hiring a private company to patrol parts of the city severely impacted by increases in homelessness.
In September, Bakersfield contracted Trans-West Security Services to have two teams of guards patrol parts of the city and mitigate issues caused by the prevalence of homeless individuals.
The Bakersfield Police Department identifies the areas where the patrols will be concentrated based on crime statistics. The security teams are not armed and cannot make arrests. They are told to contact police officers in the event they witness anything unseemly.
But the teams have also shooed homeless individuals off private property, and the city says the teams have already impacted the areas they patrol.
“We want another visible presence out there,” said Bakersfield Spokesman Joe Conroy. “BPD can only do so much and this helps them by taking some of these lower level things that they don’t have to deal with.”
The city paid Trans-West around $86,856 for three months of service, with the option to extend the contract by two three-month periods should the need arise.
The city intends to keep the teams in place until the storm of angry complaints made by local business owners and residents begin to subside. In the past several months, local businesses have been hit by a string of vandalism and thefts, and many have complained of daily homeless nuisances.
Although many in Bakersfield have expressed sympathy for those forced onto the streets, an ever-present clamor that something needs to be done about rising homeless levels has been heard throughout the city for the past year.
The private security guards are a part of the city’s answer to those angry voices.
“From our perspective, it’s been going extremely well," said Trans-West Director of Operations Rebecca Aceves.
She said the patrols are similar to other services Trans-West offers property management companies, and other teams frequently deal with homeless individuals who have found their way onto private property.
“The goal is to get them to move along, but we’re also asking if they’re interested in resources and help,” she said. “It’s more of a personable interaction than it is ‘hey, you got to move, you got to get out of here.’”
In two shifts in the morning and evening, two guards have been patrolling the streets. The city has focused the patrols in downtown Bakersfield, Old Town Kern and the California Avenue and Oak Street corridor.
In the first three weeks, the patrols logged 119 reports, about half of which were requests for trash pickup, with the remaining being split between requests for homeless resources, maintenance requests and human waste cleanup.
The city says that the patrols have needed to call 911 several times after coming upon someone who appeared to be sleeping, but was actually having a medical issue.
Omar Ruiz, who owns Bootleggers Craft Pub and Eatery on Oak Street, said the security teams have been a welcome relief.
He said that homeless people had been jumping over the fence on his business’ patio to hang out. He even caught some of them charging their phones.
“It was terrible,” he said. “They’d be there, if not every day, then maybe four times a week.”
But since the security teams have started patrolling, he hasn’t seen any homeless person jump his fence once.
“I can go home and not worry about what’s going on at my location,” he said.
Other business owners have reportedly told the city they are happy with the new patrols.
Those wishing to report issues should call BPD at 661-327-711 in non-emergency situations. For emergencies, call 911.
