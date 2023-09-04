63966b384d667.image.jpg

The California City Correctional Facility is a facility leased by the state. It is slated for closure by March 2024.

 CDCR

State correctional officers and some other employees of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are in line for salary increases, additional retirement fund contributions and other benefits expected to cost the state more than $1 billion over three years.

The state currently operates five prisons in Kern County. These include the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi, North Kern and Kern Valley state prisons in Delano and Wasco State Prison. In California City, the state has leased a prison from CoreCivic since late 2013, but will end that lease next March.