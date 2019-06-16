You never know who will walk through The Center for Sexuality & Gender Diversity's downtown doors during one of its commuter mixers.
Most times familiar faces will stop by for a bit to chat and see old friends, while occasionally a new person takes a leap of faith to meet other people in the LGBTQ community.
Regardless of one's reason for attending, the atmosphere Wednesday night was lively and comforting: full of laughter, music, good times and a sense of pride and belonging.
June is Pride Month around the world to recognize the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States, according to the Library of Congress. Parades, workshops and other events take place to honor the impact lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals have had on history.
In the 50 years since Stonewall, progress has been made, but The Center for Sexuality & Gender Diversity Executive Director Jan Hefner said prejudice still lingers. Many also believe Bakersfield is not a welcoming place for the LGBTQ community.
"Two young people were being followed last week. Two men identified them and followed them until they went into a store and the store manager got them off the property," she said. "It breaks my heart that we still get calls from young people whose parents have thrown them out of the house."
Bakersfield does not have its own parade, but there are several organizations in town dedicated to being a safe space for LGBTQ individuals to talk and find resources.
In honor of Pride Month, members of the LGBTQ community share their stories, challenges they have faced and what June means to them.
Timothy Lafond — Queer
Pronouns: We/They/Their
Born and raised in Bakersfield, Timothy Lafond recognized their education lacked any mention of LGBTQ people.
"It was almost as if they did not exist," they said.
That lack of education came into play when Lafond, 15 at the time, sat on a bus one day and headed to the Bakersfield AIDS Project because they thought they had HIV after kissing a boy.
Lafond finally got the education they needed after their visit and wanted to form a Gay Straight Alliance at West High School. Though fellow classmates were supportive of the initiative — about 100 people signed up to support the club — there was push back from the Kern High School District.
"We got the ACLU to write a letter to the school board to tell them this is settled law, there should be no obstacles to the formation of student clubs, regardless of whether it includes LGBT people, and they should cease and desist from holding us up," they said.
Not too long after another Gay Straight Alliance formed at Bakersfield High School.
Lafond joined the Peace Corps after college and traveled to Fiji, which was a life-changing experience. One of their fellow volunteers outed them to their host family and it became a potentially insecure situation for them. But it gave Lafond an opportunity to educate staff members, medical teams, volunteers and the host family.
Since returning to Bakersfield, they are a board member for The Center for Sexuality & Gender Diversity and talk to people Tuesdays at the center.
"We’ve had experiences like somebody moved to town Monday, came to the center on Tuesday and said they’ve been harassed and name called since they've arrived in town and needed to find community members to sit with and that’s all they’ve wanted to do," they said.
To Lafond, "Pride is a moment of reflection. ... It’s also a moment to rejoice in where we could possibly go."
Isaiah Mosley — Gay
Pronouns: He/him/his
It started with a crush on a boy in kindergarten for Isaiah Mosley, but he did not know what "gay" meant at the time. As he got older, he would hear classmates using the word in a negative way.
"I started hearing the saying 'That’s so gay' to mean something that’s lame," he said.
He was not comfortable opening up to his friends while he was in school, and he even said he was in denial.
"In the seventh grade I would be in my backyard playing basketball, it’s stupid, and I would tell myself, 'If I make this shot I’m not gay,'" he said. "I'd miss it and I would try to go again. ... When I finally made it, it was a sigh of relief."
Once he graduated high school, however, he came out to friends and family members. A friend from the Dream Center, a resource for foster youth, encouraged him to stop by The Center for Sexuality & Gender Diversity to talk to and meet other LGBTQ individuals.
"It took me a couple tries to walk in," he said. "I walked around the block a few times, I was on the lookout to see if anybody would see me walk in."
"Now I walk in like I own the place," he added, laughing.
Jan Hefner — Lesbian
Pronouns: She/her/hers
Sexual orientation and gender identity were never mentioned when Jan Hefner was growing up. She said she expected she would marry a man, have children and walk down a traditional path after being raised in a conservative religion-based household.
It was not until she moved to Los Angeles and began reflecting on a female friendship, which she said was different.
"It popped in my head maybe I’m gay, and I knew it was true and I was devastated," she said. "I knew it was not OK in my family to be gay ... and I felt I would be relegated to a life in the shadows and misery."
A few days later, she was "just wailing and crying" and she asked, "Why me, God?" She said she heard a voice that said, "Why are so upset? You’re still my child, and I love you."
At that point she realized she could "still have a life that was meaningful and worthwhile and be gay at the same time."
She lost friends when she came out, and it was difficult when she told her parents. She also found herself hiding a part of herself from people at work.
But it all led to her finding her calling. After her closest friend died from AIDS in 1991, she joined a grassroots effort that would eventually form the Kern Lifeline Project. Later on she would be the president of the Bakersfield AIDS Foundation, director of community wellness programs for Dignity Health and executive director of The Center for Sexuality & Gender Diversity.
"It is a sense of purpose. This is a segment of the population that needs champions," she said. "I don’t think I ever felt that passion about anything else in my life."
Austin Davis — Gay
Pronouns: He/him/his
Austin Davis said he knew he liked boys when he was 8 years old, but his step-father would tell him "don’t walk like that, don’t talk like that or quit acting like that."
He was not sure how his mother would react to his coming out, but she was OK with it.
"She saw me put shirts on my head and acting like it was hair," he recalled.
When he was 18, Davis made the decision to transition into a female. He started taking hormones, but after 13 months he decided to stop.
"I experienced constant mood swings, and all the things that were in the household weren’t making it better. There was a lot of negativity," he said.
During that same time, Davis was sexually assaulted by one of his mother's male friends. The next morning he felt dizzy but was able to find his strength.
"I think the whole world is an identical snake — it has no politics, no color, no race. It’s thinking to itself how to divide its enemy," he explained. "I compare myself to a pit bull. I’m going to take that bite out of the world and show that snake I’m worth more than my image. I tried to fight through it."
Resources in Bakersfield
There are several events and workshops available throughout Bakersfield, not just during Pride Month, for members of the LGBTQ community and allies.
One of the biggest annual events is the Bakersfield LGBTQ+ Pride, held Oct. 12 this year.
"The theme is really about where we have come from and yet a look into the future because there is still work to be done," said Laura Racine Haggard, director of education for the Bakersfield LGBTQ+ board. "Some people view Pride Month and the festivals that it involves as a way our community likes to showboat, but truly it's a testament to the strength of a community that has been through so much together and still faces many adversities to overcome."
From 3 to 10 p.m. at Stramler Park, the day will feature entertainers, vendors, various organizations and a children's area.
The organization also hosts monthly get-together events for youth of all identities and ages under 18, and there are various other resources available upon request. Racine Haggard said the organization is working to expand resources and outreach efforts to meet additional needs or desires of the community.
The Center for Sexuality & Gender Diversity hosts commuter mixers twice a month, meditation and support groups on Sundays, monthly clothing swaps and trans social times and offers counseling and workshops. About 250 people come in monthly.
There is much work to do, but understanding and supporting the community will help tilt the progress scale.
"Being queer crosses all racial, ethnic, age, income, education levels," Hefner said. "There’s a big education curve that we’re not going to get to, but we just try to do it one step at a time."
