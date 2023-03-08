 Skip to main content
'Pride in your playing': Music students gain feedback, instruction at BCSD Standards Festival

Several Sierra Middle School advanced orchestra members remained nervous even after performing at Bakersfield College’s Simonsen Indoor Theater on Wednesday morning.

But Angela Woo, a professional adjudicator, found the appropriate words to calm them during the Bakersfield City School District Standards Festival.

