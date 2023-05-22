Preventing child drownings the focus of county health department news conference

Most child drownings in Kern County happen in (choose one):
a. the Kern River
b. a swimming pool
c. a bathtub
If you chose the river or the bath, you're wrong. In fact, it's not even close.
"Tragically, over the last five years, from 2017 to 2021, we've had 28 children who have died from drowning in Kern County," said Chad Casto, chairman of the county's Child Death Review Team, a multi-agency group that keeps track of child deaths and develops strategies to prevent such tragedies in the future.
Only four of the 28 child drownings over that five-year period occurred in the Kern River, Casto said. Seven of the 28 children drowned in a bathtub, and 17 — more than 60% — lost their lives in a swimming pool.
With temperatures rising and summer only a month away, Kern County Public Health Services Director Brynn Carrigan headed up a water safety news conference Monday at the Kern County Department of Public Health Services in east Bakersfield. The focus was dead-serious: keeping children safe in and around water during peak water season in Kern County.
"Nationwide, more children between the ages of 1 and 4 die from drowning than any other cause," Carrigan said at the news conference.
She urged all parents, caregivers, aunts, uncles and family friends to use the "Lock, Look, Learn" preventative measures to keep all children safe around water.
Without adults taking an active role in protecting the children around them, we risk losing more children to preventable tragedy.
"All of the child drownings that occurred over the last five years in Kern County that were reviewed by the Child Death Review Team included a lapse in adult supervision," Carrigan said.
Because of this devastating statistic, the director said she encourages everyone to become a Water Watcher.
Carrigan was wearing a Water Watcher tag. On the tag, it includes a pledge: "While wearing this tag, I agree to supervise the children in the open water or pool, keeping them in sight at all times. I will not leave the water area without finding an adult to replace me."
The reverse side includes the pledge in Spanish.
Jeff Farris, EMS program manager for Kern County public health, spoke at Monday's news conference about the importance of learning how to perform hands-only CPR.
"More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of hospitals every year," Farris said. "Over 73% of these outside-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the home or residence.
"If performed immediately, CPR can double and triple the chance of survival for these patients," he said. "Unfortunately, only about 40% of people who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest get the immediate care that they need, before the professionals get on scene."
Farris brought out Paramedic-EMS Coordinators Anthony Dominguez and Danielle Stemper to demonstrate how to perform CPR on adults and infants. Using mannequins, the two professionals demonstrated as Farris explained what to do.
"If you see somebody go down or find somebody down, you shake and shout," Farris said. "Grab ahold of them, shake them and shout, 'Are you OK? Are you OK?'
"If they don't respond and someone else is present, you point at that person and tell them, 'Call 911.'
"Then you put the palm of your hand on the center of their chest, put the other hand on top, interlock your fingers and start pressing down on that sternum bone at a rate of approximately 100 times per minute.
"And that's it," Farris said. "You continue that until help arrives."
One of the paramedics also performed a softer version on the infant doll, using her thumbs to press down on the breastbone.
"The best thing you can do for your family," Farris said, "is to learn hands-only CPR."