The president of Jim Burke Ford Lincoln has stepped away from day-to-day management as his three sons take on new roles within the organization, the Bakersfield car dealership announced.
Effective Aug. 1, Dan Hay became chairman of the company and his son Joe Hay, who's worked in the automotive industry for 20 years including the last nine as general manager of the dealership's location on the Bakersfield Auto Mall, became president of the company.
Dan's son John became vice president of fixed operations, overseeing parts and service. Dan's son George became vice president and general manager of the auto mall operation.
"With more than 30 years of combined automotive experience (the three sons) are ready to carry on Jim Burke’s legacy," the company said in a news release, referring to Dan Hay's late father-in-law. "They will be working alongside a seasoned executive team that includes: VP Sales Chad Manning, VP Finance Troy Fringer, VP Human Resources Maria Paine and VP Information Technology Rose Charmley."
Dan Hay achieved various honors during his 26-year presidency, including being named Ford Dealer Council chairman. He will continue to represent Jim Burke Ford Lincoln at manufacturer and community events.
