Preservation group asking for the public's help in saving the railroad depot in Old Town Kern

No one knows the total number of historic buildings that have been demolished in Bakersfield to make room for "progress."
But a group of preservationists, advocates, architects and businesses have formed a local group with the express goal of saving just one building from the wrecking ball.
It was built in 1889 as the Southern Pacific train depot on Baker and Sumner streets in east Bakersfield, and it is now owned by Union Pacific Railroad.
"I just can't believe we'd let the railroad bulldoze this historic treasure," said Jeff Johnson, a business consultant who volunteers as a member of the Save the Sumner Station Working Group.
"The nostalgic value of that building is enormous," he said. "We also believe the rehabilitation of the depot would help with the economic development of the east Bakersfield area."
The working group is asking for the public's help in convincing the city of Bakersfield — and City Council members — to extend an ongoing "maintenance lease" designed to protect the historic depot, said Stephen Montgomery, a longtime architectural preservationist and chair of the working group.
The lease is for only one year and must be extended, said Montgomery, who is also a commissioner on the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.
"While we in the group have been meeting with local officials with the intent to persuade them to extend the maintenance lease beyond the one year of its current contract limit, we can't do it alone," Montgomery said in a Facebook post. "The citizens of Bakersfield must be engaged — and convince their members of the City Council the lease needs to be extended."
The depot was scheduled for imminent demolition, The Californian reported last year, but a vote by the Bakersfield City Council in May gave preservationists some breathing room, said Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales.
Thanks to action by the council, the city was able to negotiate a 12-month lease and maintenance plan with Union Pacific for property and improvements at the 700 Sumner St. location. Council approved the lease on June 16.
The lease includes an agreement with Tel Tec Security, which installed an alarm system and contracted to provide monitoring services at the depot for a period of 12 months, at a cost of $71,000, said Gonzales.
The council also approved estimated additional costs to maintain the structure.
"We have spent the $71,000 for the security system," Gonzales said. "We expect to spend $30,000 on monitoring for the system by the end of the 12 months."
The city spent roughly $10,000 to board up and maintain the building.
"Break-ins have been fewer than expected," Gonzales said, "so we may spend a little less than the $130,000 that was budgeted. I am guessing we will spend $120,000 by end of the fiscal year."
Now that the security measures are in place, Gonzales said, he expects the second-year costs will be reduced.
Meanwhile, everyone involved knows that all it would take is a destructive arson fire and their hopes and efforts would be dashed as another historic structure is lost. But the new security system seems to be holding.
Local architect Jeannie Bertolaccini, a principal at Ordiz-Melby Architects, is also a member of the working group. Senior Project Leader Kathy Grishaber, under Bertolaccini's direction, is in the process of creating a 3-D model of the building's exterior, as it is expected to appear following rehabilitation — which would include stripping the plaster from the original brick facing.
Such a renaissance happened when the Fox Theater was threatened with demolition — but instead was transformed into a downtown centerpiece. It happened again when the stucco was pulled from the century-old Security Trust Bank on 18th Street and Chester Avenue. After years of work, that once-condemned building blossomed into a one-of-a-kind local restaurant.
Bertolaccini thinks the 133-year-old depot also has the potential for greatness. She said she wants people to see "what is buried under all that plaster."
Eventually Ordiz-Melby will have a completed fly-through video that will show in 3-D animation what the building would look like when a complete makeover is done.
But the cost of such an undertaking will be much more expensive than just buying some breathing room.
According to city estimates, $295,000 to $443,000 would be needed for immediate improvements at the site, The Californian reported last year.
The cost of a complete rehabilitation could range between $5 million to $10 million.
"I think the money is there ... federal money," Johnson said. He also believes Union Pacific can be convinced to do more to help.
After all, the depot is connected to a rich railroad history in east Bakersfield. The steel rails helped deliver the Basque sheepherders, the wool growers, the dining halls and a treasured Basque culture that continues today to draw tourists and locals to Old Town Kern.
After Ordiz-Melby's video fly-through is completed, it will be presented to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and other city officials, Bertolaccini said.
Members of the working group insist failure is not an option.
"We're trying to find the right developer for this project," Gonzales said. "We will find a new life for the depot.
"Anyone who has a heart for Old Town Kern knows how important this train depot is," he said, "as a historic landmark and an anchor in east Bakersfield."