The Californian spoke in-depth with Christopher Meyers about how local hospitals have prepared to handle an overwhelming number of patients. These excerpts are a combination of written responses provided by Meyers and telephone interviews.
Question: Is it drastic to be writing about this topic? Are we really close to seeing our hospitals become overwhelmed and having to allocate scarce resources?
Answer: Hospitals across the country and locally, along with public health departments, are doing incredible work in stretching resources, but the community needs to know the situation is bad and getting worse. The healthcare professionals with whom I regularly talk are worn out – physically and emotionally – and worried about coming weeks. As they should be: The epidemiological models have been strikingly accurate at predicting the surges and the best ones have long said that January will be the worst month. Current numbers bear this out, especially with a predicted major surge after holiday travel and gatherings and, unless something significant changes, a Crisis Standard of Care (CSC) will be almost certainly declared by next month.
I want to be hopeful that healthcare institutions will be able to stretch resources and continue to work collaboratively, and that the citizenry will take the proper steps that would allow us to avoid CSC.
I would be surprised, though, if we do not end up there by next month at the latest. And I’d note that a few days ago the National Academy of Medicine (with other groups) has called upon governors nationwide to make the declaration now, so that communities and hospitals can prepare accordingly. They obviously wouldn’t make such a call if they didn’t think the emergency was very, very real.
There’s still some reason for hope. The nationwide numbers are flattening out. California seems to continue to go up. Everything depends on what folks are doing with their lives if we go into surge or not.
Q: What are you hearing when you talk to local healthcare professionals right now?
A: You get reports of more people on a ventilator than an institution has ever seen. You get more deaths in the last month than a critical care nurse had seen in the previous several years. We’re at a better place than we were back in March/April/May because we know more about how to treat it. But there’s a profound sense of being a step behind the disease. That adds to the fatigue and distress and, really, the moral distress they're feeling.
I was talking with a new physician at one of the regional hospitals last week. He said, "We can’t keep up with how many people we need to put on ventilators." They’re getting so many sick folks that need ventilators and they’re doing everything they can to spread resources. I could hear real torment in his voice as he was describing it.
Q: What is the trigger that sets these crisis care protocols in motion? Does someone at the hospital officially declare a crisis situation and activate these protocols? Is it hitting a certain number of patients, etc.?
A: The declaration of Crisis Standard of Care (CSC) can occur at three levels: 1. The state (governor and California Department of Public Health) can declare it for the entire state. This is less likely, but not out of the question, given how widespread the virus is. 2. Kern County Public Health can declare it for the county, which would trigger it for all the hospitals. 3. Individual hospitals can declare it. Normally the third option is restricted to situations of medical surge caused by a major accident situation or natural disaster; with a virus or other disease, it’s easier to plan for impending surges and to transfer patients to nearby facilities where possible. However, if neither the state nor county has declared CSC and an individual hospital has become overwhelmed (with no option to transfer), its leadership can make the declaration.
There are specific defined levels of medical surge: Conventional, Contingent (Phases 1 and 2) and Crisis. The levels are determined by the defined area’s (state, county, hospital) ability to accept patients in core service areas (ED, ICU, Telemetry). Restrictions can be caused by either a lack of bed space, lack of equipment (e.g., ventilators), or lack of staff. The specific overload numbers for each level are, I believe, defined by state regulation.
Q: In your 30-plus years as a hospital ethicist, have you seen anything like this?
A: During a bad bad flu season it’s not at all unusual for individual hospitals to go into a short-term crisis standard just because they're getting so many sick folks coming in they have to implement procedures and open up surge units. In a bad flu season it’s not that unusual. It also happens when there’s a major accident — back when we had bad fog, and you would get 40 cars piled up on Highway 99.
What’s different about this one is it’s ongoing and it's widespread. No practicing professional has seen anything of this magnitude during their years of practice. This is new to our generation.
Q: How would the public know if Crisis Standard of Care has been declared and if triage protocols are happening at their local hospital?
A: There’s been considerable discussion among hospitals about how to handle that and there was no consensus. If they do declare it, it will be very public in-house. We’ve already printed up fliers to hand to folks. If someone is coming into the ER, they will be told the information, who they can talk to, where the support systems are for those folks.
Q: If the protocols are activated, what are the instructions that might be given to a doctor or nurse? How different from the normal approach to care would this crisis approach be?
A: This gets at the core of triage protocols. If CSC is declared, a triage committee is activated and composed of a rotating group of critical care physicians, critical care nurses, and a representative from hospital administration. This group will be charged with allocating scarce resources — broadly and in specific cases — when there are not enough for all those who might conceivably benefit from them. These allocation decisions are dictated by specific medical criteria developed by national experts (e.g., The Task Force for Mass Critical Care and the American College of Chest Physicians) and that have clear predictive force in determining which patients are most likely to benefit from critical care interventions. The committee gets activated only if CSC has been declared.
Their decisions can be reviewed, upon request, by an interdisciplinary appeals committee that includes medical, nursing, legal, and ethics.
The goal with having it done as a team is that it takes the attending physician out of the immediate loop. That’s good for two reasons. It takes the burden off of them ... it is a hospital decision.
The other is a recognition that we ask doctors and nurses to be patient advocates and do everything for them without knowing what’s going on.
Q: What else did you have to consider in drawing up these plans?
A: We spent a lot of time getting palliative care on board and area hospice groups if patients are sent home, to try to connect them with good hospice care.
There are images and direct firsthand accounts from Italy of patients being put on gurneys in hallways. Staff couldn’t provide emotional or spiritual support. For us, we’ve got to do whatever we can to make sure that doesn’t happen here.
Q: How long might a hospital be in CSC mode with its committee activated, making decisions about how to allocate resources?
A: You’re only in CSC for as long as the numbers warrant it, based on a shortage of bed space, staff available or equipment. It could last six hours at a hospital and never happen again. It could last six days or three weeks.