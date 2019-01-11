Sheer white canopies are draped in the county administrative building, and gold-gilded chairs are stacked in the rotunda in preparation for an "invitation-only" event scheduled for this afternoon.
According to county of Kern spokeswoman Megan Person, a swearing-in ceremony for newly elected Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Person and other county government sources said the ceremony will take place in the county Board of Supervisors chambers, and a reception will be held immediately following in the rotunda, or lobby area directly outside the chambers.
There's one small twist, however,
According to Deputy District Attorney Joseph Kinzel, a newly appointed public information officer for the D.A.'s office, Zimmer took the oath of office on Thanksgiving Day — more than six weeks before her actual start-date in early January.
She was sworn in at her parents' house, Kinzel said. But she didn't officially become district attorney until Monday at 12:01 p.m.
That’s what I call poor taste. The county has been slashing budgets for years and Mrs. Zimmer throws a lavish bash. Great start to your term, Cynthia!
What an incredible waste of taxpayer resources! I don’t think the County taxpayers built the administrative center so that elected officials could have a party venue. Even if Ms. Zimmer is paying for the party out of her campaign funds rather than her department budget, it’s still incredibly poor judgement on her part.
Wow!. Meanwhile the sheriff's office is short of funds. Is this sort of glitz normal?
What a waste of time and money.... Looks like the new regime is already spending it...
The swearing at ceremony by loser Spielman began the night of the election when he was beaten like a drum
