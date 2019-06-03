Prentice Foreman's freedom is now in the hands of a Kern County jury.
Superior Court Judge Brian McNamara turned the case over to the panel of eight men and four women shortly before 4 p.m. after about five and a half hours of closing arguments and rebuttal from the two attorneys.
Deputy District Attorney Gina Pearl delivered an impassioned, two-hour closing argument, ending at about 11:30 a.m., and Foreman's attorney, Dana Kinnison, followed. He spoke in much more reserved tones for about 10 minutes before McNamara ordered a break for lunch and then continued for nearly two hours when the court reconvened.
"All we know is that Mr. Foreman had sex with Miss Koons and then he told some lies," said Kinnison, referencing a disproved alibi of Foreman's.
Pearl concluded with a 15-minute rebuttal to Kinnison's arguments.
Foreman, 61, faces first-degree murder charges in the cold-case killing of 18-year-old Dawn Koons in January 1979. She had recently moved to Bakersfield from Yonkers, N.Y., and was working as a waitress at The Breakers at the time of her death.
Foreman lived in the same apartment complex on South Real Road as Koons, in an upstairs unit directly behind her first-floor apartment. According to trial testimony, reintroduced Monday by Pearl, Koons had told a former boyfriend that a neighbor had harassed her at the complex's mailboxes, asked her to have sex and on one occasion entered her apartment. The prosecution identified that person as Foreman.
She died from asphyxiation — possibly smothering or strangulation — and was found, bound by telephone cords, with a pillow case tied over her head, naked in her bathtub. She had a number of bruises on her torso and elsewhere.
"She died a horrific death," Pearl said.
One witness, in earlier testimony, likened the case to that of the Black Dahlia, the unsolved 1947 murder of a waitress and budding actress in Los Angeles. Both attorneys noted key differences between that and the Koons case.
Foreman was flagged after the Kern County District Attorney's crime lab matched him to DNA found in sperm collected from the victim. He was arrested in December 2017.
Foreman claimed to have had consensual sex with Koons several weeks before her death, Kinnison told the jury in his closing remarks, and the defense attorney noted that a forensic analysis had detected traces of sperm from an unidentified second man. Kinnison also noted that Koons' former boyfriend, from whom she had recently split, had a key to her apartment, which Koons, in any case, frequently left unlocked.
In her rebuttal, Pearl reminded the jury that a pathologist had said Foreman's sperm was present is sufficient "quality and quantity" to have clearly been the more recently shared sperm, and that Foreman's sperm matched 17 DNA markers, well over the threshold for what is regarded as a positive match.
If convicted, Foreman, who has worked as a long haul trucker, faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
The murder charge includes special circumstances: It is alleged to have occurred during the commission of a burglary, and during a rape or attempted rape. That made Foreman eligible for the death penalty, former D.A. Lisa Green said shortly after Foreman's arrest, but added that her office would probably not pursue it because of the case's age.
— The Californian's Maureen Strode contributed to this story
